A new report delivers some scathing criticism of the Canadian government.

Human Rights Watch, a leading human rights group, says the feds are failing to address long-standing abuses and the country’s inadequate climate policy.

The report says more than two dozen First Nations remain under drinking water advisories despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s promise to bring that

number down to zero.

It also points out the government’s public financing of fossil fuels projects and inadequate measures of helping First Nations adapt to climate change.

But it does praise the government for its support of the 2sLGTBQ+ community.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire