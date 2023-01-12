Listen Live

Canada briefly hit with similar aviation outage as United States

By Brendan Pawliw
A Westjet plane lands at the Comox Valley Airport. (Vista Radio stock photo)

Canadian officials don’t believe the collapse of part of the air traffic control system in both Canada and the United States is connected.

But no one yet knows what happened to the Notice to Air Missions system.

It began late Tuesday when the system went down across the U-S.

Without the alerts it provides to pilots about hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures, thousands of flights had to be delayed or cancelled early yesterday (Wednesday) morning, as crews brought the system back on line.

Then, later yesterday morning, the same system in Canada failed for about three hours.

Both countries have launched urgent investigations.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

