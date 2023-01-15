A Houston man is facing a firearms charge after police were called to a Smithers Hotel early Thursday morning.

Just after 12:39, police were called to a report of suspicious circumstances at a hotel on Highway 16.

Mounties say reports indicated an altercation had allegedly occurred between two occupants, one of whom was said to be in possession of a firearm.

Police say adjoining rooms were evacuated and police set up containment out of an abundance of caution.

According to police a woman eventually exited the room, and while she appeared to be physically uninjured, she was taken to hospital for any medical treatment she might require.

Police say a man exited through the second floor window and attempted to flee a short while later, but was quickly taken into custody.

He was also taken to hospital to be assessed for any injury he sustained while exiting the building.

“The evacuation of hotel guests, although for safety, caused significant disruption,” said Staff Sergeant Mark Smaill of the Smithers RCMP.

“Fortunately, the situation was quickly, and safely, resolved, allowing evacuated guests to return to their rooms.”

33-year-old Erik Vigneaux faces a charge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and was scheduled to appear in court virtually on Friday.