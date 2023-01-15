An ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Smithers has resulted in a second search warrant of a residence, and further seizures of drugs and cash.

The Smithers RCMP began the investigation into drug trafficking in the community back in October of last year.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant in which drugs and cash were seized in late December.

Police say they have since gathered additional evidence to support a second search warrant at the same residence on the 3700 block of Broadway Avenue, which was executed on Thursday.

During this search, police seized illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, as well as cash and paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested, and released pending further investigation.