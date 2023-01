Grocery prices continued to soar from coast to coast while gas prices cooled last month.

That helped Canada’s inflation rate slow to 6.3 percent.

Statistics Canada says grocery prices were up 11 percent on an annual basis, a slight improvement from November.

The price at the pumps was 13.1 percent less compared with the month before.

In the summer, the country’s inflation rate peaked at 8.1 percent but has been slowing down since.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire