Substantial pay increase coming to over 22,000 health support workers in BC

By Brendan Pawliw
File Photo | Stethoscope | Stock Image

Almost 22-thousand health support workers have a new contract, after a year of bargaining.

The B-C General Employees Union, which represents a majority of the staff, says it’s a three-year deal covering workers in group homes and residential living sites, as well as in child development and mental health centres.

Details won’t be released until a ratification vote is held, but the union says it contains substantial wage increases, as well as better protection for workers’ benefits and greater control over working conditions.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

