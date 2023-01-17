Listen Live

Funds allotted to get Indigenous communities in BC off diesel

By Brendan Pawliw
Photo of the BC Legislature

The provincial government has made the first allotment from the 29-million dollar program to help 44 communities switch from diesel generators to renewable energy sources over the next three years.

The majority are First Nations.

Twelve isolated First Nations are being granted 7.1 million dollars to make the switch.

Energy Minister Josie Osborne says the 44 communities burned more than 19 million liters of diesel fuel in 2019…..injecting almost 52-thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

