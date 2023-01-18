Defence Minister Anita Anand is in Ukraine today (Wednesday), on a surprise visit to the war-torn country.

She’s announced Canada will be sending another 200 Senator armored personnel vehicles to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.

It’s part of the additional 500 million dollars in military aid for Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Trudeau last November.

Anand is also holding talks in Kyiv today (Wednesday) with her Ukrainian counterpart.

Meanwhile, officials can’t yet say what caused a deadly helicopter crash this morning in Kyiv.

At least 18 people were killed, including the country’s interior minister, after the helicopter crashed into an apartment building.

The block housed a children’s nursery and at least three children are among the dead.

