If you are a young artist in the Bulkley Valley, the Smithers Art Gallery says now is your time to shine.

The gallery is asking for kids aged 8-12 to submit their “work in a variety of media.”

This includes pencil and paper, paintings, digital art, and anything else a young mind has dreamed up.

This exhibition will be opening on January 24th and will remain on display for a month until February 25th.

The gallery is also hosting Torben Schuffert’s Shine Together project at the same time.

Shine Together focuses on the inclusion and understanding of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The gallery said “participants created a song about living with IDD and created paintings while listening to the song under the

guidance of artist Mark Thibeault.”

There will be an opening reception on January 27th from 7:00 – 9:00.