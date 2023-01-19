On the final day of the BC Natural Resources Forum, the provincial government has announced another increase in funding for the forestry sector.

The province is investing $50 million into programs that will make use of low-value and residual fibre.

This will include using trees that were burnt in wildfires, and logging waste that would normally be burned.

“We know that access to fibre is one of the most critical challenges facing the industry and we’re working hard to find new sources,” said Premier David Eby.

“The projects funded through the Forest Enhancement Society of BC will help us get more fire-damaged wood and logging waste to the mills that need it. At the same time, forestry contractors will have more work hauling fibre that would otherwise be too remote or costly to access. This also supports our CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 and our continued focus on getting more well-paying jobs from our forests.”

They say this will also help lower risks from wildfires and reduce climate emissions.

“Forestry is – and will remain – a foundation of B.C.’s economy. As market prices have declined, forestry workers should know that government has their backs. That’s why we are taking action today and providing increased funding to get more fibre to the mills that need it,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests.

