At long last, a grand opening date is set for the Bulkley Valley Tool Library.

On Wednesday, February 15th, they will open their new doors at 3736 16th avenue, sharing a space with the EdGE Learning Centre.

The library’s open hours will be on Wednesday nights from 7:00 – 9:00.

The library inventory is stocked with 84 items ready for everything from carpentry to gardening.

You can find the library’s website and list of tools here.