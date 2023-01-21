Indigenous organizations and other groups working with people facing homelessness are being encouraged to apply for the province’s Homelessness Community Action Grants.

“The Homelessness Community Action Grants program is about empowering local organizations to increase awareness and support for those experiencing homelessness, while changing the conversation around the stigma and complex challenges associated with breaking the cycle of poverty,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing.

“With the success of the first round of projects the need to fund another round of grants was clear. We were encouraged by the excellent Indigenous-led and focused projects and encourage more communities to come forward with ideas that can be supported and shared.”

According to the province, Budget 2022 provides $6 million to the grant program, which is administered by the Social Planning and Research Council of British Columbia (SPARC BC).

The grants are up to $50,000 to help communities and organizations better understand and respond to homelessness.

One project that has previously received funding is the Aboriginal Housing Society of Prince George’s Community Voicemail project.

The free service provides voicemail phone numbers to 500 low-income and homeless residents in Prince George.

“It is nice to be a part of a program that offers a hand up,” said Hawa Ayorech, community programs co-ordinator, Aboriginal Housing Society of Prince George.

“It is joyous to see the shocked look in one’s face when they learn the program is free. We at Aboriginal Housing Society are grateful to be involved in this initiative.”

More information about the program and how to apply can be found here.