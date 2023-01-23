Tolko Industries announced today additional downtime at its Soda Creek and Armstrong operations.

Late last month the company announced a temporary curtailment for the month of January, and that will now extend through February.

Chris Downey, Communications Advisor with Tolko, said they do not make these decisions lightly, and that they will continue to support their employees during these challenging times.

This impacts 350 employees at the two locations, including around 180 at the Soda Creek Mill in Williams Lake.

Downey said this will reduce production by approximately 35 million board feet of stud lumber.

He noted high costs and weak lumber markets continue to impact their company.

“While we strive to ensure consistency and stability for all of our operations, the upward cost pressures in the province combined with the notable decline in lumber demand make the decision necessary,” Troy Connolly, Vice President of Solid Wood said.

– with files from Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now staff