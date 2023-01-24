The balmy January that graced the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District will come to an abrupt end.

A cold snap is expected to roll in bringing overnight lows down to -21 in Smithers by Saturday night.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekohn told Vista Radio residents will need to be bundled up.

“We are in for a change. We are going to start to see a cool down this week, especially into this weekend that’s where temperatures are expected to drop and may be approaching -30 by this weekend.”

As for how long the cold snap will last, Sekohn added it’s too soon to tell.

“The end time of this cold snap is a little bit hard to predict. It seems like we might be in the cold for some time – there will be some fluctuations it could mean that Monday and Tuesday temperatures come up slightly but then drop back down.”

“Given those fluctuations, we should be in this cold snap from Saturday right through to next Friday at least.”

Sekohn added cities like Prince George have been 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year with daytime highs reaching up to plus six degrees.