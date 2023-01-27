A land transfer agreement has been reached between the Province and the Lake Babine Nation.

Today (Friday), the Nation is taking back control of 20,000 hectares of waterfront and prime forestry lands in their territory.

The land transfer will enable the Nation to expand its forestry business and drive economic opportunity in the regional economy.

“This is just the beginning,” said Lake Babine Nation Chief Murphy Abraham.

“Our ancestors fought hard to protect our territory, and the land transfer agreement is the first step in bringing these lands back to Lake Babine control and decision-making. This is a historic moment for us, and I look forward to expanding our land base as we negotiate additional parcels.”

The Foundation Agreement offers an innovative new model for future agreements in B.C. and is a concrete example of how the Province and Canada are working with First Nations to put the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into practice.

“The signing of the Lake Babine Lands Transfer Agreement is a significant step toward the implementation of Lake Babine Nation’s Aboriginal title – a key objective of the historic Foundation Agreement,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “Through the Foundation Agreement we are moving into a new relationship that fosters transformative change toward self-government, makes a real difference on the ground for Lake Babine Nation members and brings stability and prosperity to everyone in the region.”

According to the BC Government, the agreement is the next step in the journey to recognize and implement the Nation’s rights and title.