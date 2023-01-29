A new program is looking to help fill employment gaps in BC’s natural resources sector.

Stillwater Consulting is offering a Wildfire and Integrated Natural Resources Training Program in Prince George starting on March 6th.

“It’s really designed to meet the employment needs, there’s a lot of employers struggling right now to get skilled workers in all industries,” said Stillwater Consulting President Jody McInnes.

“Where we have specialized in is business and natural resources sector, so we thought we could see this challenge coming for employers, and thought let’s work with them to figure out what the gaps that are out there, and how can we design something to address those gaps and give meaningful employment to participants of the program, and get them on a fast track to a job they’re interested in.”

McInnes said the program is a robust curriculum, with 17 weeks of training time and three weeks of practicum in a work setting.

He added there are many potential outcomes for employment through the program.

“The idea being you’re going to get equipped with these skills, so you can move into a new role, and then move up fairly quickly in that career path,” McInnes explained.

He said it’s a new program, with one class now just finishing up their curriculum.

“This next class that’s starting is the last one we know of that we are on for delivering,” he said.

“There could be more in the future, I think as a new project, we’re going to evaluate the impact it had, work with employers to see if there’s anything we need to tighten up or change.”

More information about the program can be found here.