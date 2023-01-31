An investigation remains open for missing and wanted man Leon Sinclair who has warrants outside of BC.

According to the Terrace RCMP, what began as a missing persons report in Houston in October of 2022 has now reached its way to their community as well as Prince Rupert.

Family has noted they last spoke to Sinclair in September of 2021.

Police continue to investigate his whereabouts.

Sinclair may be using the alias “Even Sinclair” or “Evan Leon”.

The RCMP state he may be avoiding police due to his outstanding warrants.

Sinclair is an Indigenous man

56 years old

5’9

181 lb

Brown eyes

Gray hair

Scar at the corner of left eye

Usually wearing jeans, t-shirts and leather loafers

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrace RCMP or Crime Stoppers.