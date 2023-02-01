Two Prince George RCMP officers have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a suspect in July 2017.

Cst. Paul Ste-Marie and Cst. Jean Francois Monnette has each been charged in the matter.

In addition, Cst. Arthur Dallman, Cst. Clarence Alexander MacDonald and Sgt. Bayani (Jon) Cruz has been handed attempting to obstruct justice offenses in relation to the events following the arrest.

All five will appear in Prince George Court on March 14th.

On the evening of July 18th, 2017, police responded to a report of a man “casing vehicles” on the 1000 block of Central Street West – a struggle ensued and pepper spray was deployed.

Once apprehended, the suspect had trouble breathing and requested medical assistance.

When the ambulance arrived he collapsed and was pronounced dead shortly after.

In March of 2020, the Independent Investigations Office of BC sent a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

During the completion of police watchdog’s investigation, IIO Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald determined the two officers may have committed offenses in relation to the use of force, and three others may have committed offenses regarding obstruction of justice.