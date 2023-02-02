A new two-year nursing degree program is now available at UNBC.

The program is an expansion of the Northern Baccalaureate Nursing Program (NBNP), which launched at the UNBC’s Peace River-Liard campus in Fort St. John during the fall of 2021.

It will be housed in the Wood Innovation and Design Centre (WIDC) in downtown PG where renovations are already underway to create new teaching spaces, including a lab.

The expansion is part of a spike in nursing seats (602) announced by the provincial government last year.

“Nurses are essential to our health-care system,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

“Expanding the Northern Baccalaureate Nursing Program will allow more people to study closer to home, removing barriers for British Columbians pursuing an in-demand career in health care.”

The program runs over five consecutive semesters and will support 48 students in Prince George at full capacity; the first students will begin their studies this September.

“The expansion of the Northern Baccalaureate Nursing Program underlines our ongoing commitment to support health services in northern B.C. while providing education that emphasizes the unique needs of rural and remote care,” said UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne. “Training more healthcare professionals in the North means more local graduates will stay in the North and help meet one of the most pressing needs this region faces.”

The program adds to the four-year Northern Collaborative Baccalaureate Nursing Program, a partnership between UNBC, the College of New Caledonia, and Coast Mountain College.

An open house is set for Tuesday, Feb.28 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m at the Teaching & Learning Centre at UNBC’s PG campus.