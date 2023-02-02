Northern Health has launched a new text health alert system in response to the toxic drug emergency.

The system uses text messaging to send alerts as a public health measure to prevent drug poisoning and deaths.

“As the toxic drug crisis continues to take lives, we need every tool in the toolbox to keep people safer,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“Drug alerts in Northern communities means that more people will be able to take advantage of this critical tool to reduce their risk of drug poisonings and death.”

The Toxic Drug and Health Alerts system also allows subscribers to anonymously submit information that Harm Reduction teams can use to make alerts as informative as possible.

This includes information such as the dates and locations of drug overdoses, physical descriptions of the drugs and packaging, where the substance was purchased, and what it believed to be.

Community members are encouraged to opt-in for the alerts by texting JOIN to ALERTS (253787).