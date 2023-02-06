The Bulkley Valley Tool Library is opening its doors next Wednesday, almost 2 years after the idea was first pitched.

The library started as an idea by Kaitlyn Bailey and has since gained community support through the donations of funds and tools.

“Right away after the survey, there were a number of people who were interested in volunteering and a core group of us have really seen the idea through,” said Bailey.

Their inventory consists of equipment from grinders and pumps, to small things like screwdrivers and vice grips.

You can check out their stock at https://bvtoollibrary.myturn.com/library/inventory.

The library’s doors open at 7pm at Ranger Park.