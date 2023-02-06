After a year of negotiating, over 17 thousand community social service workers in BC including 16 hundred members in the north and the Cariboo have a tentative contract.

That’s according to the BC General Employees Union.

The new deal covers workers in quality child care, supporting people with disabilities, new Canadians, at-risk youth, Indigenous families, and those facing family violence.

“This was an incredibly long and challenging round of bargaining. Our committee was dedicated to reaching the best possible deal for our members, and I am proud of our committee for the gains made,” said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith.

The tentative agreement has a three-year term, which includes wage increases, improvements to sick leave, and better health and welfare benefits.

“Community social services workers are the heart of our communities, and they support some of our province’s most vulnerable people,” said Smith. “It was critical in this round of bargaining that these workers get the respect and recognition that they deserve, and that our members see themselves reflected in their collective agreement.”

Full details will be shared in the coming weeks as the bargaining association prepares for ratification.