Starting on Thursday (February 9th), families who have children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder can apply to receive grant money.

The funds provide relief needs such as time away, special events, groceries, and either physical or mental wellness supports.

Grants will total roughly $3100 per year for two years with only 400 available province-wide including the north.

Carrier Sekani Family Services is joining forces with the Vancouver Foundation and the province to distribute the money to families.

The application deadline is March 2nd.

Criteria:

• Funding is per family, not per child

• For ages 0-19 (under 19)

• Must live in BC (for funding from CSFS, must live outside the lower mainland)

Timeline

• Feb. 9 – 8:30AM Applications open & accepted two ways: online and over the phone

• Mar. 2 – 4:30PM Applications close

• Mar. 2 to Mar. 9 – Randomized selection occurs