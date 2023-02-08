The Town of Smithers has announced that they are opening an online portal to provide information and resources for those affected by the recent mill closures across the north.

Some of the resources include information on jobs in the area, grants and loans for entrepreneurs and businesses, along with health and wellness links.

The negative impacts caused by the mill closures in Houston and Chetwynd along with the pulp line closure in Prince George are being felt throughout the northern forestry sector according to a news release by the Town of Smithers.

“I am deeply concerned about what this announcement by Canfor means for our neighbours in Houston, and I am also concerned for our community. A closure like this will affect us all. My heart goes out to those who have to deal with the uncertainty caused by the anticipated job losses,” said Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill.

Smithers council is discussing plans for the next four years around financial security, environmental responsibility, and thriving economically, with the forestry sector top of mind.

A link to the portal can be found here.