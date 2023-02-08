Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach has been named the NDP Deputy Critic for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and Canadian Coast Guard.

Bachrach said his new role includes working with the primary critic around issues with Canada’s oceans and fishery management.

“This is an area that has a lot of relevance for northwest B.C., including the Bulkley Valley.”

He said salmon is a major part of the north’s economy and that there’s been poor choices in managing their populations by previous governments.

One of Bachrach’s goals is to increase the salmon population and rebuild the diversity in their species.

He also wants to work on issues around cruise ships dumping waste into the ocean, preventing container ship spills, protecting the oceans, and ensuring the marine environment stays healthy.

“There’s a lot of work to do and a lot of it is complex but I look forward to bringing forward the values of the people who live there to the government.”