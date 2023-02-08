A 30-year-old man could be facing numerous charges following a shots fired report.

On Monday, the Terrace RCMP responded to the report at a rest stop near Kitwanga.

According to police, the suspect was driving a pickup truck when he entered a rest stop and tried to enter a parked commercial vehicle.

Mounties say he then went and grabbed a shotgun from his pickup, firing it at the vehicle before getting back in his pickup and fleeing the area.

The commercial vehicle occupant was not harmed.

Smithers RCMP later located the pickup near Kleanza Creek, 80 kilometers from Terrace.

Police attempted to stop the suspects vehicle, but the suspect reportedly tried to ram the police vehicle before fleeing at high speeds.

RCMP say a tire deflation device was deployed, and the man was arrested.