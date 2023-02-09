The Smithers Steelheads are headed into the Central Interior Hockey League postseason with their first game set for February 17th.

The team is coming off a strong regular season according to Vice President Jeremy Chadsey.

He added improving the team’s defence will be the main focus going into the playoffs.

“It’s just the experience of playing together and knowing what each other is doing every time and buying into the system and working together to accomplish the goal.”

The Steelheads last won the CIHL playoffs in 2016, disbanding soon after.

The team planned on returning for the 2021/22 season before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled their plans.

In 2012, the team had a massive celebration for winning the playoffs and Chadsey said celebrations won’t be planned until after the team has won.