Super Bowl Sunday is expected to be a busy one for BC gamblers.

Matt Lee with the BC Lottery Corporation told Vista Radio they expect another high volume amount to be wagered when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We are anticipating another record-breaking year when it comes to the Super Bowl for Playnow.com. More than 2.5 million dollars in wagers expected to be placed on the game when it’s all said and done.”

Lee added there will be no shortage of bets on the wagering menu.

“People like to bet on everything from simply who will win the game to maybe the game within in the game. That includes the coin flip, how long will the national anthem be, and even what color the Gatorade will be that will be dunked on the winning head coach.”

“There is so much to be bet on the Super Bowl and that of course is very popular in British Columbia.”

He mentioned the Super Bowl is the most popular wagering event of the year in the province, outpacing March Madness, the Stanley Cup, and the NBA Finals.

Kick-off is slated for 3:30 pm at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.