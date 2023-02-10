Environment Canada in collaboration with the Northern Health Authority has issued an air quality statement for the Village of Burns Lake due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

The advisory will stay in effect until weather conditions change.

The statement advises those with pre-existing issues such as asthma and chronic heart diseases, pregnant women, infants, and older people should stay inside and avoid strenuous exercise.

According to Environment Canada, if any symptoms arise such as prolonged eye or throat irritation, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, you should contact your healthcare provider.

You can visit www.airhealth.ca for more information on how to reduce your health risk.