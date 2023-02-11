For valentines day this year, leave the thermostat alone.

According to BC Hydro, over one quarter of BC’s couples regularly squabble about power usage.

The most common topics of discussion are related to temperature, including leaving windows and doors open or closed.

Not turning off the lights or electronics is a second source of friction, BC Hydro said two-thirds of people have argued about leaving lights or televisions on when the room is empty.

Water use and sleeping temperature are also common disagreements.

To cut down on these fights and be more power smart, BC Hydro recommends the following: