Over 118,000 animals were helped by the BC SPCA in 2022 through direct care and community outreach programs.

“We definitely saw an increased need for support from pet guardians who were struggling and who needed a little extra help to care for their animals,” said Lorie Chortyk, chief communications officer for the BC SPCA.

“In total 42,079 animals were assisted through the SPCA pet food bank program, with food distributed at our SPCA locations and through 134 community partners.”

In addition to increased support for owned animals, the BC SPCA saw an increase in the number of animals being surrendered into care.

“With the success of spay/neuter programs across the province, the number of homeless animals coming into our 36 animal care locations has been going down year after year, allowing us to invest more in pro-active community based programs,” added Chortyk.

“But in 2022, we saw a slight increase in numbers – nearly a thousand more animals – who came into our care for sheltering and adoption. In total, 32,462 animals were provided with direct services.”

The BC SPCA also investigated over 8,000 cases of suspected animal cruelty and neglect, while assisting over 34,989 animals at risk.

They also executed 122 warrants to remove animals from situations where pet guardians refused to make necessary changes for the protection of animals.

Chortyk noted numbers dropped significantly for 2022 in one area; veterinary services offered by the SPCA.

“Like everyone else, we have been dramatically impacted by the ongoing veterinary shortage in B.C.,” Chortyk said.

“Veterinary care is essential for animals in our own care and for community animals, but due to the lack of available veterinarians we were forced to close our hospital in Burnaby last year.”

In total, the BC SPCA provided veterinary services to 16,228 animals, a decrease of over 8,864 over the previous year.

Chortyk added one area that has seen continuous growth is the number of volunteer hours offered across the province.

In 2022, 3,304 SPCA volunteers provided 198,792 hours of service, an increase of over 40,000 hours in 2021.

“The BC SPCA simply could not function without the talent and dedication of our volunteers,” says Chortyk.

“They carry out so many valuable functions, from sitting on our Board of Directors to helping with the day-to-day activities of our animal care, education and outreach services.”