More steps are being made towards bringing Burger King into the Bulkley Valley.

At tonight’s (Tuesday) Smithers Council meeting, a public hearing was held about a new bylaw changing the former KFC site zoning from Tourist Commercial to Service Station Commercial.

This would allow for the site to also house a convenience store and gas station.

During the hearing, concerns were brought up about noise and high traffic affecting the neighboring residential property.

It was also mentioned that there is already a problem with students from the nearby school entering the property.

It was recommended that a fence be erected between the properties to prevent foot traffic from crossing the property line into the neighboring property’s yard.

The next step is for Council to get approval from the Ministry of Transportation before the bylaw can be moved for adoption.