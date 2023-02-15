Wrestling Canada Lutte, the governing body around Olympic style wrestling in Canada, has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

It includes Hazelton native Lyndsay Belisle, who went to the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Belisle started out on the international stage winning the 1998 Pan American games, later winning the games in 2005.

She also competed in the 2003 Pan American games, taking home a silver medal.

Between games, she collected consecutive eight national titles and competed at the 2004 Olympics, winning 11th in the freestyle category.

Belisle’s final competition was at the 2006 World Championships, where she won 2nd place.

A ceremony for her induction will take place on March 5th in Vancouver at the Canadian Wrestling Championships.