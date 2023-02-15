Shannon Stuart is on cloud nine these days.

That’s because the Mackenzie woman won nearly $365,000 after playing the holiday-themed Winning Tree casino game on BCLC’s PlayNow.com website.

“I kept asking the BCLC employee if this was real. They had to repeat the amount three or four times,” Stuart said.

“My husband didn’t believe it, either. He made me find another number online for BCLC and I called back to confirm.”

Stuart plans to celebrate the win with a big get-together for her family in the Shuswap and some travel even further beyond for her dream vacation.

“I am going to take my twin sister on a trip to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand. We’re going to go backpacking, so it will be a lot of fun!”

In addition, Stuart also plans to take some time off work and spend time with her husband.

In 2022, northern BC gamblers claimed $58.4 million dollars in prize money.