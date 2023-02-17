It’s a show on the road as the Prince George Spruce Kings take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in a pair of BCHL regular season games at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake.

Hosted by the Village of Burns Lake and the Lake Babine Nation, events start today (Friday) with visits from schools in the area, followed by minor hockey camps in the afternoon.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will see the first game action as the Silverbacks play a home game starting at 7pm, after a Try Hockey camp takes place that morning.

Sunday sees the second game take place as the Spruce Kings take home ice at noon.

The (22-16-3-1) Spruce Kings are 4th in the 9-team Interior Division, a point ahead of the (21-15-4-1) Silverbacks.

You can purchase tickets for the games here.