It’s been a warm few days in the Bulkey Valley and Lakes District area but that is about to change over the weekend.

Warm, wet, and cloudy days are forecasted for the area with freezing overnight temperatures.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee told My Bulkley Lakes Now that an arctic front is on its way.

“The daytime temperatures (in Smithers) will be slightly warmer, just near 5 degrees or so for the daytime high. However, the nighttime temperatures are still going to be cold.”

He said there is a chance of precipitation over the weekend.

“It will be more liquid falling during the day time when temperatures are warm however when nighttime comes the temperatures are well below freezing so we can see the return of flurries as well.”

Lee added temperatures will drop further below freezing after the weekend.

“We are looking at a cooling temperature trend as we get into the early work week. The temperatures will be dropping five to 10 degrees below average as Monday and Tuesday approaches.”