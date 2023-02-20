BC families could be getting a bit of extra money in their bank accounts.

The provincial government is sending the second BC Family Benefit boost to help with the cost of living.

“Global inflation continues to squeeze household budgets, and paying for essentials like groceries and gas is hard on many families right now,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance.

“Through the second enhanced BC Family Benefit payment, parents will have a little extra money this month to stretch their budgets and provide their family with life’s essentials.”

The payments are being boosted for the first three months of this year for low and moderate income families.

A family with two children can receive up to $350 more than usual over the three months.

When added to the regular monthly payments, the enhancement means a family with two children can receive as much as $330 each month.

Eligibility is based on income and number of children.

People can expect to see the family benefit and the bonus cost-of-living payment as a deposit or cheque through the Canada Revenue Agency, alongside the federal Canada Child Benefit program.

The BC Family Benefit payments will start going out today, (Monday) and can take as long as ten days to arrive.