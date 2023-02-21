Smithers and area residents are digging out of the massive snowfall that occurred during Family Day.

According to Environment Canada, between 25 and 30 centimeters fell in a matter of hours yesterday (Monday) making for some treacherous driving.

Meteorologist, Dave Wray told Vista Radio that even though the snow is gone, a three-day arctic freeze is on tap for the region, bringing temperatures ten degrees below seasonal until Friday.

“The cold temperatures and the winds combined, we are looking at windchills potentially in the mid-minus 30s overnight tonight and certainly continuing through later in the week.”

“The cold snap looks to end probably on Friday and this next significant system from the Pacific coming in for Friday night will probably see the potential of another 10 to 15 centimeters of snow,”

“Winter is definitely not over yet,” added Wray.

Wray mentioned the heavy snowfall was part of the same weather system that brought massive amounts of rain to the Coastal and Island regions of the province with some people waking up without power.

“A fairly robust frontal system moved through and there was enough cold air at the surface to bring lots of snow to most areas, especially in your neck of the woods. And, I think embedded in the system is a convective cloud which causes heavier snow in pockets and increases precipitation rates.”

Factoring in the windchill, it could feel as cold as -35.