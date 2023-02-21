The Village of Burns Lake and the Lake Babine Nation partnered in installing a new sidewalk along 9th Avenue.

This will connect the sidewalk installed last year on Centre Street to the existing sidewalk along 9th Avenue that starts at Carroll Street.

This is the third phase of sidewalk installation the village has done, including a sidewalk along 9th Avenue from Centre Street to Highway 16, and the second along the length of Centre Street in partnership with the Lake Babine Nation.

The Village and Nation applied and received an Active Transportation Grant from the provincial government to fund the new sidewalk.

According to Burns Lake Mayor Henry Wiebe, students walking to William Konkin Elementary School would have walked on the side of 9th Avenue.

“So now they will have sidewalk traffic right from the elementary school right down to the high school as well as to the college.”

With the recent accumulation of snow in the area, Wiebe said that sidewalk clearing is a high priority so they can remain usable.

“I know we’ve added over a kilometre of sidewalks in the last three years and it makes it a bigger job for [road maintenance crews] to do but they are very diligent, especially the main traffic routes and when it’s snowing, they’re working on it.”

Wiebe said that once the sidewalk is complete, the village will be looking at adding bike trails and paths around the downtown area.