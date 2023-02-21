Family Day long weekend saw 25-30cm of snow come down across the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District according to Environment Canada.

This triggered Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning for Bulkley Valley and Lakes.

Yesterday, (Monday) the Town of Smithers called in operators to clear several high priority areas including the downtown area, hospital zone, emergency routes, and school areas said Director of Operations Chris Lawrence.

“At 4:00 am this morning, our team was fully deployed and are making good progress. Tomorrow will most likely involve clearing any remaining residential areas and hauling away snow piles.”

He said the town follows Environment Canada forecasting to better prepare for keeping roads clear.

“We may see 10cm or we may not. If we do see that amount, we will be sure to clear the roads to ensure safe means of travel for our community.”

Lawrence said this wasn’t the first major snowfall event this season with the Christmas holidays being a struggle.

“It was difficult to balance clearing the snow while allowing our crew enough time with their families during the holidays. I have to say, I’m extremely impressed with the level of dedication from the crew here.”