BC Transit appointed new members to its Board of Directors, including Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill.

The crown corporation operates transit throughout the province, including in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

“It’s an honour to be appointed to the board of BC Transit. I’m looking forward to what I can contribute there but also working with the other board members and doing our best for public transportation, transit in the province, and how it affects the region as well.”

Atrill said when she considered joining the board, she thought about how she could learn about how other communities in the province operate and also represent the region.

Before Atrill joined, former Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall represented northern BC on the board.

“I think he had in his heart this region. So while he was the mayor of Prince George, he went to that table representing north-central British Columbia and I’m hoping I bring that in my heart as well. It’s not just about being the Mayor of Smithers, it’s about being from this region of this province and how can I speak to what the needs of this entire region are.”

She said being an elected official is a requirement to be on the board and in her six-year term there will be a municipal election.