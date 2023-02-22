Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsEnvironment Canada is calling for a weekend winter wonderland
FeaturedNews

Environment Canada is calling for a weekend winter wonderland

By Logan Flint
File photo of snowfall in Smithers (supplied by My Bulkley Lakes Now staff)

Pull out your boots and shovels, Environment Canada has issued another heavy snowfall warning for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Round two brings an expected 10-20cm of snow for the regions, with up to 30cm in some areas starting Saturday and continuing through Sunday Night.

Over 30cm of snow fell over Family Day weekend in the area.

Environment Canada also issued a cold weather warning for the Lakes district.

The statement said wind chill will be down to -40 tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) bringing a risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

They recommend dressing warmly when going out and minimizing exposed skin.

You can check Smithers and Burns Lake forecasts on the Environment Canada website.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News