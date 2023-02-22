Pull out your boots and shovels, Environment Canada has issued another heavy snowfall warning for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Round two brings an expected 10-20cm of snow for the regions, with up to 30cm in some areas starting Saturday and continuing through Sunday Night.

Over 30cm of snow fell over Family Day weekend in the area.

Environment Canada also issued a cold weather warning for the Lakes district.

The statement said wind chill will be down to -40 tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) bringing a risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

They recommend dressing warmly when going out and minimizing exposed skin.

You can check Smithers and Burns Lake forecasts on the Environment Canada website.