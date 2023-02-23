The Ride Burns Mountain Biking Association, Omineca Ski Club, and Burns Lake Public Library Association received one of three grants from the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF), totalling $22,000.

The announcement came Yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

The largest grant is $15,000 – going towards the mountain biking association to maintain and repair paths.

NKDF has contributed $449,281 to the world-class trail system since its first grant in 2005.

The Omineca Ski Club received $5,000 towards purchasing additional rental equipment to allow the club to continue promoting being active through the winter.

“We are excited to support the Mountain Biking Trails and Ski Equipment projects that enhance recreation for residents and increase tourism opportunities,” said NKDF Chair Cindy Shelford.

$2,000 for a new automatic external defibrillator is going to the Burns Lake Public Library Association, including training for library staff.

“While we hope the AED is never needed, public access to this device provides an increased sense of safety for the whole community,” Shelford said.