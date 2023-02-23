A rally is being held tomorrow (Friday) at 4:30 pm in Goat Park, near Boston Pizza, to continue raising awareness about the war in Ukraine.

According to Luba Kasum, a volunteer with Smithers BC Helps Ukraine Volunteer Organization, there are currently 14 Ukrainians who have settled in town since the invasion began.

“They’ve been adjusting very well, and our organization is very grateful to the community of Smithers, and actually beyond, who have been helping all this time with displaced Ukrainians and other fundraising efforts.”

The volunteer group has held past fundraising events, including one with local Ukrainian restaurant Ukrainian Food Owesome, which she said had lines out the door.

Kasum said the group hopes to continue fundraising efforts but has not made plans.

“Even after the war is done… there’s so much devastation. There’s so much damage in Ukraine that it’s going to take years to rebuild and restore everything.”

Tonight marks the war’s first anniversary, a ceremony is being held in Prince George at 6:00 pm to mark one year to the hour since Russia stopped the first bombs on Ukraine.

Similar ceremonies are being held simultaneously across the globe.