Another round of heavy snowfall starts today (Friday) in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The Snowfall Warning issued by Environment Canada said 10-20 centimetres is expected in the Bulkley Valley and 15-30 centimetres expected for the Lakes District.

The snow is due to an arctic front from the Gulf of Alaska and isn’t expected to end until Saturday evening.

Meteorologist Derek Lee told My Bulkley Lakes Now that the extreme cold earlier this week was a sign that snow was on the way.

“So for tonight we are seeing a Pacific system come coinciding with those cold temperatures so all that moisture that is coming from the Pacific is going to bring some substantial snowfall in the Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District.”

He added that more moderate temperatures are on the way.

“With the Pacific air coming in and the moisture coming in, we are going to see a but of a return back to moderate temperatures so by Sunday we can see daytime highs at -3 versus -12 for today.”

Lee said that with the snow also comes challenging road conditions.

“With heavy snow, prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow, and poor visibility can occur during so for anyone that’s traveling, in their car, consider postponing your plans or keep an emergency kit handy in your car if that’s needed.”

You can check out the Smithers and Burns Lake forecasts on the Environment Canada website.