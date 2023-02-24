Northern Health released yesterday (Thursday) a toxic drug alert for the Nisga’a Valley region.

In the statement, they said the alert was issued due to increased paramedics attending drug poisoning events in the region.

They said most poisoning events were nonfatal, but there’s a risk of drug poisoning death when these events occur.

Northern Health provided this list of safety tips and information:

Get overdose prevention, recognition, and response training; carry naloxone

Don’t use alone. Make a plan and tell a buddy who can call for help if needed

If you plan to use alone, use the Lifeguard or BeSafe app available free on the app store or on Toward the Heart website

Know your tolerance. If you are sick or had a time of abstinence or reduced use, use much less

When possible, avoid mixing drugs or mixing drugs with alcohol

Test a small amount first and go slow

Sign up for toxic drug and health alerts by texting the word JOIN to 253787 (ALERTS)

Use in an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS) if possible (see Terrace locations listed below)

Call 9-1-1 or your local emergency number right away if someone overdoses

Local overdose prevention site (OPS)