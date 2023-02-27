The College of New Caledonia is inviting prospective students to its campuses throughout the north this week.

The series of open houses start on Wednesday in Fort St. James, with the Burns Lake campus running theirs on Thursday between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

“It’s very beneficial for students to learn what supports are available as early as possible,” said Shelley Carter-Rose, CNC’s vice president of student affairs.

“No matter where you are in the application process, attending an open house is a great way to create an initial connection and sense of belonging with the campus and faculty.”

Campus tours and course demonstrations will occur at the event, including meeting instructors and other faculty members.

Other open houses will take place: