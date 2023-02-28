The Central Interior Science Exhibition (CISE) is making its way back to UNBC on Saturday.

The exhibition hosts students in grades 4-12 in School Districts 28, 57, and 91.

The students presenting will be sharing their projects across a variety of scientific disciplines.

“We’ve had all sorts of really interesting projects, every year we send students to the Canada-Wide Science Fair where we’ve done very well over the years,” said CISE Board Chair Dr. Todd Whitcombe.

Judging will start at 9:00 a.m. and will conclude at around 3:00 p.m. with a public viewing of the projects from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Awards will be given out during a ceremony in the Canfor Theatre 7:00 p.m.

There will be a number of awards and scholarships available to students, including the opportunity to advance to the Canada-Wide Science Fair being held in Edmonton from May 14-19.

“Students from BC are entitled to go to the Taiwanese International Science Fair when it was operating in pre-covid days,” Whitcombe added.

“Of the 28 students that I know went over the 14 years, BC sends two kids every year, 14 of them came from our science fair, so I would suggest, Prince George, when it comes to sciences, is punching well above it’s weight.”

More information about the Central Interior Science Exhibition can be found here.