Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsNew Hazelton man wanted by RCMP
FeaturedNews

New Hazelton man wanted by RCMP

By Logan Flint
Buddy Douglas Shanoss is wanted by police. (Photo supplied by North District RCMP.)

A New Hazelton man is wanted on multiple warrants after he allegedly fled from a rehabilitation facility.

On January 25th, 2023, Buddy Douglas Shanoss was released into the care of a rehabilitation centre and later fled the facility.

Shanoss is now wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Order, Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation, Uttering Threats, Assaulting a Peace Officer with a Weapon, Mischief, Drive while Disqualified, Escape Lawful Custody, Theft of Motor Vehicle, and Assault with a Weapon.

In December, New Hazelton RCMP was hunting Shanoss after he escaped a hospital in the area.

Shanoss is described as:

  • Indigenous man
  • 30-years-old
  • 183 cm (6’)
  • 86 kg (190 lbs)
  • Medium Build
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

Police have reason to believe Shanoss has returned to the New Hazelton area.

If he is located, do not approach, and contact 9-1-1 immediately.

RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact the New Hazelton RCMP at (250) 842-5244.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News