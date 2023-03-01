A New Hazelton man is wanted on multiple warrants after he allegedly fled from a rehabilitation facility.
On January 25th, 2023, Buddy Douglas Shanoss was released into the care of a rehabilitation centre and later fled the facility.
Shanoss is now wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Order, Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation, Uttering Threats, Assaulting a Peace Officer with a Weapon, Mischief, Drive while Disqualified, Escape Lawful Custody, Theft of Motor Vehicle, and Assault with a Weapon.
In December, New Hazelton RCMP was hunting Shanoss after he escaped a hospital in the area.
Shanoss is described as:
- Indigenous man
- 30-years-old
- 183 cm (6’)
- 86 kg (190 lbs)
- Medium Build
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Police have reason to believe Shanoss has returned to the New Hazelton area.
If he is located, do not approach, and contact 9-1-1 immediately.
RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact the New Hazelton RCMP at (250) 842-5244.