A New Hazelton man is wanted on multiple warrants after he allegedly fled from a rehabilitation facility.

On January 25th, 2023, Buddy Douglas Shanoss was released into the care of a rehabilitation centre and later fled the facility.

Shanoss is now wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Order, Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation, Uttering Threats, Assaulting a Peace Officer with a Weapon, Mischief, Drive while Disqualified, Escape Lawful Custody, Theft of Motor Vehicle, and Assault with a Weapon.

In December, New Hazelton RCMP was hunting Shanoss after he escaped a hospital in the area.

Shanoss is described as:

Indigenous man

30-years-old

183 cm (6’)

86 kg (190 lbs)

Medium Build

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police have reason to believe Shanoss has returned to the New Hazelton area.

If he is located, do not approach, and contact 9-1-1 immediately.

RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact the New Hazelton RCMP at (250) 842-5244.