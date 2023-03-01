Community health workers in BC have ratified a three-year deal with the Health Employers Association.

According to a release from the BC General Employee’s Union (BCGEU), the deal includes a wage increase of 14-16 percent over the three-year term, benefits protection, and more control over working conditions.

The deal covers healthcare workers who work with seniors in their homes, work with people living with mental health struggles and addiction, and those who provide administrative services.

“In this round of bargaining, our members’ main goal was to make meaningful progress toward closing the pay gap with their peers in other health sectors,” said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith.

“Thanks to the solidarity and resolve of members in the sector, they met this goal and have made important gains towards the long-term sustainability of the community health sector. I’d like to thank the bargaining committee for its dedication to members and to all the people in B.C. that rely on these vital services.”

94% of the 21,000 members voted to ratify the agreement.

The deal kicks in on April 1 and will last until March 31 2025.